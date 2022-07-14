NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are responding to a gas leak in south Nashville after a rollover accident on Murfreesboro Pike.
According to first responders, a pickup truck drove off the roadway just after 5 a.m., causing the gas leak. It happened at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Ransom Place.
Officials are working to clear the scene.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.