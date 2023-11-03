NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Garth Brooks will kick off the grand opening of his Lower Broadway honky tonk on Black Friday with a performance that will be streamed for free on Amazon.

Amazon is debuting its first-ever Black Friday Amazon Music Live special on Nov. 24 from Brooks’ Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk in downtown Nashville.

The AML special will give Brooks’ millions of fans around the globe a front-row seat for one of his famed “Dive Bar” concerts, according to a release.

The concert will be broadcast on Prime Video and Twitch at 7 p.m. EST with Garth Brooks performing brand-new music in addition to fan favorites.

“Amazon Music Live and Garth Brooks are coming together for Black Friday after the game to livestream a special ‘Dive Bar’ concert from the grand opening of the Friends In Low Places Bar and Honky-Tonk in Nashville,” said Brooks. “We’ve already seen over 3 million entries to win a chance to attend, and thanks to our friends at Amazon, this episode will ensure that everybody who wants to see this show can. Not only will the people see the Friends bar for the first time, but they will also hear new music live for the first time…and if you know us, we will be playing the old stuff, as well.”

Prime will provide free access to to the show — even to those without a Prime membership or an Amazon account.

The sold-out concert in Nashville has already earned over 3 million ticket requests from Brooks’ fans. The only way to attend was to win tickets on his radio station, The Big 615.

