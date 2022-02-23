NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music superstar Garth Brooks will bring his stadium tour to Nashville next month after his previous concert last year was cancelled due to severe weather.

Garth will perform at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, April 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m.

The country star’s performance at Nissan Stadium in July 2021 was postponed due to weather conditions and eventually cancelled amid the rise of COVID-19 cases. More than 70,000 fans attended the show before its cancellation.

“It’s great to have Garth Brooks back at Nissan Stadium,” said Burke Nihill, Tennessee Titans President and CEO. “Not only is he the No. 1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, but he also does amazing things for our community, and we couldn’t be more proud to bring him back home to Nashville for what’s sure to be an electric show.”

It will be in-the-round seating and there is an eight ticket limit per purchase. Tickets will cost $94.95.

