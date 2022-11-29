NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country superstar Garth Brooks has announced his support for a new stadium in Nashville via a letter to the Metro Council.

Brooks said he supports a domed stadium because they are “revenue generating machines.”

He cited the recent rain-out of his stadium show at Nissan Stadium in July 2021, stating it was a financial loss for him and the city of Nashville.

To the Members of Metro Council: The intent of this letter is to express my gratitude for thinking about an enclosed stadium for the people of Nashville and Tennessee. Today’s stadiums are not like the stadiums of past. Domed stadiums are revenue generating machines because they can be kept busy 365 days a year. That schedule enhances the city’s revenue, the surrounding businesses and the employment level of the city’s work force. Nashville is the nation’s favorite city, right now, and it deserves to have a domed stadium for its residents and its visitors. In a city known for entertaining, a domed stadium is a must. Just recently, we had a rain out during out stadium tour here in Nashville. The amount of revenue lost during that storm on top of what it cost to present the make-up show resulted in heavy losses for not just me, but also for the stadium and the city. A domed stadium would also separate Nashville from competing cities for all major events. Nashville has worked hard and waited a long time to gain the recognition it is finally getting and deserves. Let’s PLEASE build a domed stadium and show the world that being a major city with a caring, loving environment, IS possible. Thank you for your time and consideration. God bless your families. Garth Brooks

The Metro Council is still holding hearings for public comment on the proposed stadium with the next meeting scheduled for Dec. 1 at the William D. Bodenhamer Building – Community Room located at 2231 26th Ave North.