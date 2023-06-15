NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country superstar Garth Brooks announced the launch of The BIG 615 radio station from his SEVENS Radio Network Thursday.

The BIG 615 will feature authentic take on country music that offers up the biggest songs and the biggest artists, according to a release.

“I believe that country music listeners want to hear the latest from George Strait followed by the latest from Luke Combs. The latest from Ashley McBryde followed by the latest from The Chicks,” said Brooks.

People around the world can stream The BIG 615 for free only on TuneIn beginning Thursday.

Country radio host Storme Warren will be the official voice of The BIG 615. He will be joined by guest hosts on occasion, including Brooks and other industry stars.

“The BIG 615 station is purely for the love of country music,” Brooks continued. “We lean a bit more traditional at the BIG 615. We are proud of how the station sounds and want the entire world to hear what we think is the greatest format of all…Country Music.”

According to a release, SEVENS Radio is set to launch multiple stations on TuneIn this year, dedicated to country music and more, all curated and conceived by Brooks.