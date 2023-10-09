NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Garth Brooks will be celebrating the opening of his Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk in Nashville with a Dive Bar concert coming up next month.

“How do you open a Friends in Low Places bar??? With a Garth concert! This is going to be off the chain,” the renowned country artist said in a news release. “Brand new bar, in the home of Country Music… Hollywood couldn’t write a better script.”

The concert, which is slated for Black Friday, will be the first opportunity for fans to get into the bar. However, the only way to get into the concert will be to win tickets by listening to The BIG 615 station on TuneIn.

Previous Dive Bar concert stops include Joe’s on Weed Street in Chicago; Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace in Bakersfield, California; Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas; among others. The Dive Bar concerts were inspired by Brooks’ single “Dive Bar,” a duet he sang with Blake Shelton.

The BIG 615 radio station can be heard on Garth Brooks’ SEVENS Radio Network which is on TuneIn. With Storme Warren as the official voice, The BIG 615 offers an “authentic take” on the biggest country songs and artists today, the news release said.

To be among the first to enter the contest, download the TuneIn App here and favorite The BIG 615. Listeners will be notified on Monday, Oct. 16, with the full instructions on how to enter the contest.