NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Garth Brooks has added a brand new opening night for his Nashville stops on his current stadium tour.

Brooks will now perform at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Friday, April 15 in addition to the second show Saturday, April 16. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 1.

It will be in-the-round seating and there is an eight ticket limit per purchase. Tickets will cost $94.95. Click here for more.

The country star’s performance at Nissan Stadium in July 2021 was postponed due to weather conditions and eventually cancelled amid the rise of COVID-19 cases. More than 70,000 fans attended the show before its cancellation.

“It’s great to have Garth Brooks back at Nissan Stadium,” said Burke Nihill, Tennessee Titans President and CEO. “Not only is he the No. 1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, but he also does amazing things for our community, and we couldn’t be more proud to bring him back home to Nashville for what’s sure to be an electric show.”