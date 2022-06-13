NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fugitive wanted in Georgia was captured early Monday morning during a traffic stop along Interstate 65 in Nashville.

According to Metro Nashville police, officers observed Deltona Burleson, 23, commit a non-moving violation and initiated a stop on I-65 South at mile marker 94. During the stop, authorities reportedly learned Burleson had an outstanding felony warrant out of the state of Georgia.

Deltona Burleson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The warrant was issued for violating probation in relation to evading police, possession of tools to commit a crime and shoplifting.

Burleson was taken into custody and is faced with a fugitive from justice charge in Davidson County.