NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fugitive wanted in Georgia was captured early Monday morning during a traffic stop along Interstate 65 in Nashville.
According to Metro Nashville police, officers observed Deltona Burleson, 23, commit a non-moving violation and initiated a stop on I-65 South at mile marker 94. During the stop, authorities reportedly learned Burleson had an outstanding felony warrant out of the state of Georgia.
The warrant was issued for violating probation in relation to evading police, possession of tools to commit a crime and shoplifting.
Burleson was taken into custody and is faced with a fugitive from justice charge in Davidson County.