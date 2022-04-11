NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Georgia fugitive was captured in Downtown Nashville early Saturday morning.

According to a warrant, around 5 a.m. officials were called to the Nashville Downtown Hostel located at 1st Avenue North for a reported break-in. However, police said they ended up finding Christopher Watson, 36, not breaking in, but trespassing.

When officers ran Watson’s information, it reportedly showed an outstanding warrant from Lafayette, Georgia.

He was taken into custody and will be extradited back to Georgia.