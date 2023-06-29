NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville’s pilot license plate reader program is set to expire July 22, but a resolution to make it permanent could be brought to Metro councilmembers Aug. 1.

“I do believe it has been successful,” said Metro Public Health and Safety Committee Chairman Jeff Syracuse. “The reports that have been given to the committee have been thorough. We have asked good questions as far as the data integrity, the kind of hits that they’ve gotten, where that has led to, and ensuring that the data is gone as what was intended.”

However, not everyone agrees.

This week, the Metro Community Oversight Board published data showing a disproportionate number of license plate reader hits (times when a license plate was scanned by a camera and had a match in the law enforcement database that was later verified) came from low-income and non-white areas.

Forty-two of the 57 vehicle stops resulting from a verified camera hit were in the areas of North Nashville, East Nashville and Madison.

“Some will say traffic stop concentrations follow crime, not race. That’s frustrating. It took a long time to convince people that previous traffic stop practices had bias baked in; it makes sense to be aware now for where bias may be baked in to [license plate reader] placement and traffic stops,” Councilmember-at-large Bob Mendes tweeted.

In a statement, Metro police said no racial or economic criteria were used in placing these cameras.

“There are a total of 24 fixed LPR locations in the city, which were not chosen at random, but rather with guidance from precinct commanders as to their troublesome areas, as well as use of crime data,” wrote an MNPD spokesperson.

According to police data, 72 stolen vehicles have been recovered because of this technology; 68 adults have been arrested, and 115 felony charges have been issued.

Syracuse said he is grateful for the analysis by the Community Oversight Board and wants to hear from Metro police and see more data before voting on a resolution to expand and extend the program.

“If we authorize this, we certainly don’t want these just targeted at certain areas; that has to be equitably distributed, I would think from a more geographic area so that if it is stolen cars that we’re looking for that we’re positioned well to be able to hopefully capture that in any area of the county,” he said.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

He also stressed that he wants to make sure all the safe guards Metro Council put in place when signing off on the pilot program, like making sure all personal data is kept private, are being followed.

“So it’s going to be a process over the next month, and certainly a thorough debate about how it’s gone and if we should continue this or not,” Syracuse said.