NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It appears the future of the former Hickory Hollow Mall will be the next mayor of Nashville’s responsibility.

In March 2022, Mayor John Cooper announced the city was partnering with Vanderbilt University Medical Center to turn the empty space in Antioch into a development similar to One Hundred Oaks.

That was 484 days ago and there’s still no deal, which is a problem for the city since Metro owns the mall.

The Metro Council voted to buy the mall for $44 million after Mayor Cooper said the city signed a “Letter of intent” for Vanderbilt to move in.

But the deal with Vanderbilt was non-binding, meaning it was not final. When asked about the project’s status last fall, a spokesperson for the mayor said “final docs still being negotiated. Very much still happening.”

On Wednesday, Mayor Cooper was less definitive, stating “community based plan comes before any tenant announcement.”

Councilmember Bob Mendes said time has run out for this mayor and Council to get a deal passed, if there was ever one to pass.

“Factually, there’s no deal with Vanderbilt. Factually, it’s not turning into One Hundred Oaks. Factually, this is something that didn’t get done over the last year and a half and I guess the can is being kicked to the next mayor and the next Council,” said Mendes.

It would take at least three Council meetings to approve any lease and there are only two left in Mayor Cooper’s administration.

News 2 has reached out to Vanderbilt about the status of its negotiations with Nashville but we have not heard back.

