NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Surveillance cameras offer an extra eye from the sky, and when banded together, can help police see crimes as they happen from a variety of angles around the city.

A new initiative, known as FUSUS, will allow residents and businesses to register their surveillance cameras with Metro police with the hope of solving crimes faster.

“Take, for example, a call for service, responding to the correct location. If it’s an active shooter for example, what kind of firearm is the shooter carrying?” said Chris Lindenau, CEO of FUSUS Inc.

Nashvillians can now register their public-facing cameras online. They can choose to either buy a device that allows police to see the footage in real-time or simply let police know they have cameras in case video captured could be used to help solve a crime in the area.

“A lot of times I’ll get text messages from chiefs saying we solved another homicide because of FUSUS or we solved a hit and run or we in one case prevented an active shooter in a school,” Lindenau said.

Lindenau emphasized participating in FUSUS is completely voluntary, and users can also give selected access to footage at selected times.

“It’s allowing community members to shape the circumstances upon which sharing is granted, and that’s also building trust,” Lindenau said.

News 2 asked a former police officer and now security consultant, JC Shegog, for his thoughts on FUSUS.

“Organizations coming together, communities coming together to collectively try to fight crime, that’s a beautiful crime,” Shegog said.

He adds security cameras shouldn’t replace measures like securing and locking your property.

“Including cameras are a great tool, it will definitely help you. But at the same time cameras are more of a reactive tool than a proactive tool,” Shegog said.