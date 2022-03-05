NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Saturday, an East Nashville family laid 15-year-old Jaden Dalton to rest. Dalton was killed during a forklift incident last month.

Dozens of loved ones showed up to offer support for the family. Services were held at the Terrell Broady Funeral and he was buried at the Greenwood North Cemetery.

“He was loved by a lot of people, plus he was a very smart young kid that was into electronics and stuff like that in school. And being only 15 years old, Jaden… a lot of people just loved him,” grandfather Jonah Dalton said.

Jaden was killed after he was somehow able to start a forklift behind a business on Davidson Street, which flipped and crushed him.

Jaden was the oldest of six children and was the firstborn. His family said the grief is overwhelming.

“He was very knowledgeable, worked with phones, could do a lot of things with electronics, and he was just a family person. He cared about his brothers and his sisters and was an instant babysitter, was just there, you know,” Jaden’s great uncle Isaiah Dalton said.

The family has set up a Gofundme page for Jaden.