NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Deemed the “Belle Meade of North Nashville” by local newspapers in the late 1980s, the Enchanted Hills subdivision was home to the city’s most prominent African Americans.

“Seldom does a house go for sale in this neighborhood,” said Forrest Jolley.

It’s a neighborhood that has a pretty long waitlist, and in North Nashville off Ashland City Highway is where you’ll find the Enchanted Hills.

“I was able to buy this while it was under construction,” Jolley said.

Twenty-three years ago, Jolley was one of the lucky ones able to get into this prestigious neighborhood.

“They started building luxury homes for black folks,” he said.

In the early 1960s, homes began going up in this neighborhood for mostly African Americans, but during the 1970s and 1980s residents, including former state senator Thelma Harper, fought against projects and developments that threatened the neighborhood.

“There was something to do with expanding a dump, and just whatever the problem was Thelma was on top of it,” said Jolley.

That history sparked Ashley Woodland to figure out a way to honor it.

“I just had the idea of, ‘Wow, it would be nice to commemorate this wonderful neighborhood in a way,'” she said. “I think the historical marker would be a perfect opportunity to have something that could commemorate it.”

Woodland grew up in Enchanted Hills and recently applied to have a historical marker made for the neighborhood.

“This neighborhood to me represents a community,” she said. “A community of people who care about one another, who look after another, and also who support one another.”

Woodland is raising nearly $3,000 for the marker, and hopes it can serve as a reminder of just how special Enchanted Hills is to Nashville.

“To have left, gone far away, (and) to rest and retire and be near so many wonderful, wonderful families and people…this is my home,” said Jolley.

If you are interested in donating, you can find the link to do so here.