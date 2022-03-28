NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fugitive wanted in Davidson County was taken into custody in North Carolina on Friday.

Officials said the fugitive, Derrius Hudson, 33, is being extradited back to Nashville on an indictment for fraud charges. Hudson is currently on probation in South Carolina as well. Hudson’s probation officer reportedly called Metro Police directly and said they had a warrant issued on Hudson for a probation violation.

Hudson is faced with six different charges, including identity theft and forgery in Nashville.

Once he has resolved his cases in Davidson County, he will be extradited back to South Carolina.