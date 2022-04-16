NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are on the search for a man who is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from home improvement stores in Nashville.

According to Metro police, fugitive Robert Anthony Scales, 56, stole more than $112,000 worth of merchandise from Lowes and Home Depot stores in the Nashville area. The most common item that Scales has taken is spooled copper wire. Authorities say Scales used a cart to take the wire from the stores and bypassed the register.

Metro police said on two occasions Scales showed a gun to loss prevention personnel who tried to stop him in the parking lot. Scales is wanted on two counts of aggravated robbery and eight counts of theft.

Anyone who sees Scales or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.