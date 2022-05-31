EAGLE PASS, Texas (WKRN) — The man believed to have committed murder on Christmas morning in Nashville has been taken into custody.

Darwin Perez-Castellanos, 25, was arrested in Eagle Pass, Texas as he crossed into the United States from Mexico. Perez-Castellanos is wanted for the December 25, 2021 murder of Edil Hernandez.

Hernandez was shot and killed in the 4500 block of Nolensville Pike. He was found dead inside his car after leaving a club the night before.

Witnesses told police someone followed Hernandez in a red Toyota Tacoma pickup and another vehicle that night. Shots were then fired from the truck, and then, a second vehicle passed alongside the car Hernandez was driving.

Perez-Castellanos is believed to be the man responsible for the shooting.

He is currently being held in Eagle Pass.