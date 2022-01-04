NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fugitive was taken into custody Sunday after officials learned he was wanted across multiple states while he was taken into medical care.

According to an arrest warrant, officers responded to West Trinity Lane after Kenneth Johnson, 29, reported he was feeling ill due to smoking marijuana. Officials said he was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he was treated.

During this time, police said a records check of Johnson’s name and social security number showed he had two outstanding failure to appear warrants, and that he was wanted by U.S. Marshals in Arlington, Virginia.

After being discharged from the hospital, police said they searched Johnson and found 7.3 grams of marijuana in his pocket.

He is now faced with four separate charges.