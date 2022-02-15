NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fugitive on the run was captured and taken into custody Monday on Vanderbilt University’s campus.

According to police, officers were called to the VU Village at Vanderbilt garage located at 1500 21st Avenue South for a welfare check. Officials said initial reports stated a Toyota Highlander hit a wall while parking and the two occupants passed out.

When officers arrived, they said they found Shauna Bales, 32, inside the vehicle with a male suspect. Police said multiple needles were in plain sight, with bags and spoons open on the dashboard.

Through further investigation, police learned Bales was a fugitive and had an outstanding warrant. She is now faced with three different charges and is being held on a $350,000 bond.