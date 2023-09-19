NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been charged with vandalism after destroying another man’s fruit stand along Antioch Pike Saturday evening.

A video now sweeping across TikTok and other social media captured the incident.

Diego Parada told News 2 he set up near the Antioch soccer complex before a game to sell fruit slices with spices. All of a sudden, he said a man got out of his car and began attacking his stand, throwing fruit and his table.

“He’s saying, ‘I got really scared that day and I tried to keep the calm, you know?’” Parada’s friend translated for him.

According to an affidavit, David Johnson was charged with felony vandalism after telling police he didn’t like Parada having a fruit stand on the sidewalk in front of his property.

“I don’t want problems. I just want to start (a) business, just was trying to sell some fruit,” Parada said. “I tried to sell on the sidewalk, you know? I never thought that it was going to be a problem.”

Parada said he had not set up in that spot before. News 2 tried to call the number we believe is tied to the suspect. However, there was no answer and we were unable to leave a voicemail.

Johnson was taken into custody Saturday after he allegedly caused an estimated $3,000 worth of damage to the fruit stand.

“The guy got really violent; he became very aggressive,” Parada said. “If he could have asked me to leave nicely or, ‘Hey, this is my property. Can you leave?’ I will go, you know? I respect people’s property.”