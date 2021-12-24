NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An airplane passenger was arrested Wednesday at the Nashville International Airport for disorderly conduct after she locked herself in a bathroom while on board.

According to a warrant, around noon, airport police were called to gate B12 for a disruptive Frontier Airlines passenger. Flight attendants reportedly told police the passenger was being loud yelling at other passengers.

Officers said when the disorderly passenger was asked to calm down, she then got up, continued to yell, then locked herself in the bathroom.

The airline was advised to deplane the aircraft. The passenger then came off the plane on her own.

When told she could not get back on the flight, she reportedly refused to leave the jet bridge. Authorities then placed the passenger under arrest for disorderly conduct.