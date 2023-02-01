NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several days after Jamal Moore — an author, entrepreneur, and lover of life — was found dead in East Nashville, News 2 spoke with his friends about how they’ll remember him.

Moore, 30, was killed in a stabbing and then his body was discovered by a passerby just before noon on Saturday, Jan. 28, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

“We weren’t ready,” Moore’s friend, Lee Crawford, said as shook his head.

The thought of Moore’s death is difficult for the man’s friends to comprehend.

“I’m in shock. He’s not here for us to go to him and see,” Crawford explained.

Moore was found in the grass near a parking lot in the 800 block of Cherokee Avenue, hundreds of miles away from his home in North Carolina.

“There’s people all the way from Nashville to Charlotte to Eastern North Carolina that are hurting right now because we’ve lost him,” Crawford added.

He said Moore often stayed part time in Nashville for his business as a short term rental owner.

“He was such a sociable person that he made friends everywhere he went,” said Crawford. “If you ever met him, you would just understand that he was a go-getter, he was a person that had a lot of life,” said Crawford.

With Moore’s life cut short, people like Crawford are left pleading for answers.

“It just hurt,” Crawford told News 2 after losing his best friend.

Moore and Crawford, both from a rural area in eastern North Carolina with big dreams, bonded more than a decade ago.

“We immediately became best friends because Jamal just has amazing energy about him,” Crawford explained.

That energy inspired many people through one of Moore’s published books; through his reality series, “Hustle to Play”; or through events he hosted within the ministry.

“His spirit will definitely live on,” Crawford said. “The energy that Jamal brought to any person, any room, it’s undeniable.”

Moore’s life path had one goal, which was to give back, according to friends. They said Moore had an unwavering commitment to his family, serving as the caretaker of his sisters and their children until he was stabbed and left for dead on the side of the street.

“We can’t get Jamal back, but we still want justice, and we just want to bring light to the kind of violence that you can see in the world every day. You know, it’s really heartbreaking,” said Crawford.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Moore’s family cover funeral expenses and anything else they may need during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, Metro police said a white SUV linked to Moore was discovered at a self-storage facility on Gallatin Avenue minutes after his body was found.

If you have any information about Moore’s death, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.