NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A friend of a 14-year-old girl who was stabbed to death outside a bus stop on Dickerson Pike tells News 2 she worries what happened to her friend could happen to her.

Loved ones of 14-year-old Malia Powell are still in shock after her tragic and sudden death.

According to police, Powell got into an argument with a teenage girl at the Walmart on Dickerson Pike. They kept fighting at a nearby bus stop. Then, police believe the girl pulled a knife and stabbed Powell while live streaming the attack and ran off.

Teiona Williamson says she’s now scared for her own safety with a killer still on the run.

“It makes me feel like I can’t go anywhere without thinking that could happen to me,” Williamson said.

Williamson and Powell both attended Bellevue Middle School where they shared so many memories together.

“She was a cheerleader and I was a basketball player. I had met her before that, but then we got more close during the basketball games because I would see her all of the time,” Williamson said.

People who knew Powell say she was energetic, supportive, and that any time spent with her — however short — was memorable.

“If you think of Malia, you should think of a funny, nice, that girl who will be there for you and I think there should be other people in the world that’s like her,” Williamson said. “Make your memories last with somebody while you can because tomorrow is not promised and you never know what could happen.”