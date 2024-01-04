NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Another piece of old Nashville will go away this summer.

Friedman’s Army Navy store has been a staple in Hillsboro village since the 1970s.

For 33 years, Linda Wright has worked at Freidman’s Army Navy store. The Hillsboro Village mainstay has been a staple on 21st Avenue since 1972. Its original retail location on Nolensville Road opened in 1949. Following the loss of her husband, Wright signed up to help the store on a whim, not knowing it would become a lifelong career.

“We’re like family; the Friedmans are great people,” said Wright. “My sister worked at the Nolensville Road store, and she called me and she said they need somebody at 21st. She said, ‘Why don’t you just for the holidays? That’s all they need,’ The next thing I knew, I was every day and it’s been good for me.”

From seasonal clothing to outdoor gear, the family-owned business is also known for its military supplies, but it’s also easily recognizable by its iconic neon sign. After 30-plus years, the store will close its doors on June 30, 2024, when the lease expires. The store’s owners told News 2 the move comes following a decision to retire.

“I’ve had customers and they would tear up just talking about it, so that tells you something. It just means so much to so many people, and it will be a big void here and it will be missed,” said Wright.

While it’s not exactly clear what will become of the iconic sign, the memory of how the store has brought together families, soldiers, and veterans will continue to live on long after the last item is sold.

“This is my second home and I will miss it, that’s for sure,” said Wright.

News 2 reached out to the owners of Friedman’s Army Navy store for an interview, but they were unavailable to speak at the time this story was published.