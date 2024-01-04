NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A mainstay of Nashville retail since 1949 is closing for good later this year.

Friedman’s Army Navy Store will close its Hillsboro Village store on 21st Avenue on June 30. It has been at this location since 1972. The family-owned shop is known for its seasonal clothing, outdoor gear and military supplies. It is easily recognizable by its iconic neon sign depicting a soldier in military gear.

The original Friedman’s was on Fourth Avenue in downtown Nashville. According to Friedman’s website, the owner found “outdoor sports and recreation such as fishing, camping, and hunting were popular with not only the soldiers returning home from World War II and Korea, but also the general population. The downtown store soon became too small to hold enough clothing and equipment to meet demand.

The Friedmans then opened its second store at 2617 Nolensville Pike, which is now the location of La Hacienda Restaurant.

The downtown Nashville location eventually closed and Friedman’s opened its Hillsboro Village location adjacent to Kroger in 1972. Friedman’s then consolidated all its stores into the 21st Avenue location.

The building located at 2101 21st Avenue South is owned by the Doric Lodge No. 732, which reportedly purchased the building in 1949 for $9,500. Lodge 732 operates from the upstairs portion of the property and is honored with a mural on the side of the building.

Many of Friedman’s employees have worked for the family for more than 30 years.