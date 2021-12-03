Friday marks one year since death of Caitlyn Kaufman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Friday marks one year since a Saint Thomas West nurse was shot and killed on an interstate in Nashville.

Intensive Care Unit nurse Caitlyn Kaufman was gunned down in a road rage incident while driving to work on Interstate 440 on Dec. 3, 2020. She was just 26 years old.

(Courtesy: Butler County Community College)

Caitlyn Kaufman (Source: MNPD)

Caitlyn Kaufman (Source: MNPD)

PHOTO: Clarion University

Investigators said at least six gun shots were fired into her SUV. The Medical Examiner determined the fatal shot entered her left shoulder and killed her within 15 seconds. Authorities believe she died too quickly to attempt to call 911.

Two men were charged with criminal homicide in the case. A woman was arrested and charged with harboring one of the suspects.

A roadside memorial has been erected in her memory along I-440 near the site where she lost her life.

A reward of more than $65,000 was offered for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of the person(s) responsible for Kaufman’s murder.

There are multiple ways you can donate to help the family of Kaufman.