NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Public Health Department is planning ahead to ensure students are up to date with their immunizations before the school year begins next month.

A range of vaccines is being offered to students who will head back to the classrooms on August 3. In fact, according to the health department, proof of vaccination is required for all Metro students entering Kindergarten and seventh grade.

The health department will be offering a range of vaccines for Metro students including MMRV and polio vaccines, which kindergartners are eligible to receive. Meningococcal, TDAP and HPV vaccines will also be offered to students who attend the free clinics.

Children must be up to date with their vaccinations in order to receive the additional immunizations, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Vaccines will be offered every Monday and Wednesday through August 3. The clinics will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the English Learners Office on Fessey Park Road.