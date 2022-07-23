DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Parents and students across the state are checking off their list of things to do before school starts. For seventh graders, that includes making sure they have their latest immunizations up-to-date.

Metro Public Health Department is offering families a chance to do just that starting this weekend.

Before school starts, seventh graders are required to show proof of their Tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis booster (Tdap).

During a clinic taking place today from 8am to 1pm, those students can get their Tdap shot. Health insurance is not required.

Additionally, the health department will also offer them the option to get the HPV, Meningococcal and COVID-19 vaccines as well.

The clinic is located at the Metro Public Health Department at 2500 Charlotte Avenue, Suite 120, Nashville.

You can make an appointment at this link.

In addition to this weekend’s clinic, the department will be extending hours at some clinics to give all students who require immunizations a chance to be boosted before school starts.

Remember, families with children entering Kindergarten, seventh grade, or those who are first-timers at MNPS are required to show proof of immunization.

You’re encouraged to call and make an appointment.

Lentz Public Health Center

2500 Charlotte Avenue

(615) 340-5607

August 1- 26 extended hours

Tuesdays & Thursdays: 7:30am – 6pm

East Public Health Center

1015 East Trinity Lane

(615) 862-7916

August 3 – 24 extended hours

Wednesdays only: 8 am – 6:30 pm

Woodbine Public Health Center

224 Oriel Ave

(615) 862-7940

August 8 – 16 extended hours

Monday through Thursday: 7am– 5:30pm

For more information about school immunization requirements click on this link.