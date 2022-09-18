NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Meharry Medical College and Riverside Chapel are partnering up to offer free dental services to those in the community this Sunday.

The free clinic will be held on Sunday, September 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverside Chapel located at 800 Youngs Lane.

Organizers of the event say the clinic will offer free dental services that include extractions, cleanings, and other small services.

Free sports and work physicals will be offered, as well as an exercise class for the elderly.

For more information, contact Riverside Chapel at 615-227-1838.