NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A big name is lending a hand to help a Nashville-area publication.

Award-winning pianist and composer Paul Cardall has announced that he will perform a free concert in support of Nashville street paper The Contributor.

Cardall has had 11 #1 Billboard albums and is one of the highest-streamed artists in the world with 30 million monthly listeners.

Cardall is inviting those who sell the paper, along with their families, and the event is also open to the public.

It will be held at the Downtown Presbyterian Church on December 19 at 7:00 p.m.

Seating is extremely limited. If you would like to reserve a spot in the crowd, CLICK HERE.