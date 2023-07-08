NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Relief is coming for at risk households as Music City continues to swelter in the heat.

The initiative is part of the Summer Cooling program started by the Metropolitan Action Commission.

Those eligible for the free air conditioners include:

Residents who are 60+

Those who are physically disabled or have a medical condition that is worsened by extreme temperatures.

Households with children aged five or younger

The units will come at no cost to residents since the program is partially funded from financial contributions and donations of new units.

More than 50 cooling units have already been given away as part of the distribution program, said the Metro Action Commission.

The commission says residents can also refer individuals who they believe are in need of a cooling unit.

“We receive referrals from the customers themselves. Sometimes it’s a family member, sometimes it’s the post office person that knows that the person is in the home and that there’s no air conditioning. So, we welcome all of those referrals to us so that we can follow up and make sure that all of our Davidson County residents remain safe.” said Lisa McGrady, Director of Communications for the Metro Action Commission.

The application period for the program ends on August 30. If you’re interested in applying call 615-862-8860 or click here.