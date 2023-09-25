NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mayor-elect Freddie O’Connell took the oath of office early Monday morning during a private swearing-in ceremony where officially became the tenth mayor of Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County.

O’Connell was sworn into office inside a courtroom at the historic Metro Courthouse. The former councilmember took over for John Cooper, who announced that he would not seek re-election earlier this year after one term in office.

The new mayor is a Nashville native and served District 19 since 2015, representing the downtown area.

Following Mayor Cooper’s announcement, 12 candidates filled the ballot seeking to become the next mayor of Nashville. Freddie O’Connell and Alice Rolli came out with the most votes, but neither received the 50% to win.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

After a runoff election, and just over 64% of the votes, majority of Nashville’s residents selected O’Connell to become the new mayor.

In an attendance at the ceremony was O’Connell’s wife, their two daughters and his parents. The swearing in was performed by Judge David Briley.