NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As Christmas quickly approaches, one local fraternity is helping spread Christmas cheer by giving back to the community.

The men of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. Nashville Alumni Chapter held their annual Jack London Christmas Basket and Coat Drive on Saturday, Dec. 16.

This year’s event specifically supported families living in the Cumberland View Homes community in North Nashville.

Residents in the community left the event provided with new coats, toys and bikes all to leave under the Christmas tree.

The chapter’s Kappa League students also helped with distributing the gifts. Kappa League President Kameron Rucker told News 2 that he looks forward to the event and giving back.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

“We are all just thankful for the opportunity to be out here, we are all blessed enough to be able to give back and it makes us happy to give kids whatever they need,” said Rucker.

The fraternity says it plans to continue its mission of service to others in the years ahead.