NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Franklin companies teamed up with a Nashville Baptist church on Saturday to spread some holiday cheer to hundreds of families in need.

Dozens of people from Wesley Financial Group and Wesley Mortgage, LLC, donated toys, coats, hats, and gloves to be distributed during the Church at Mt. Carmel’s Christmas on Monroe event on Saturday, Dec. 17. In addition, two trailers were filled with food for local families.

“It is all about doing good for people and we are blessed that we are in a position where we can help these parents so they can put food on the table and provide Christmas gifts to their children,” said Chuck McDowell, CEO of Wesley Financial Group. “Wesley Financial and Wesley Mortgage are rooted in a deep desire to do what we can to make our world a better place, and this annual event is a wonderful opportunity for our employees and staff to live out that principle and make this a memorable Christmas for these families.”

This is reportedly the sixth year that Wesley has helped provide meals, groceries, clothes, and toys for Christmas on Monroe, which the church sponsors annually.

“It’s been so difficult just to be alive now in today’s time, and people don’t know one moment from the next moment, don’t know when they’re going to get to eat, if they’re going to wake up or not,” said Stacy Campbell, the wife of Bishop Marcus Campbell and a leader at the Church at Mt. Carmel. “This is how detrimental times are right now, but because we want to be a voice of hope in the community, they are able to come here and say, ‘Look, I’m in need,’ and we’re able to provide the needs for them, because you never know when it’s going to be your time.”

According to organizers, more than 150 families received toys and more than 500 were able to get groceries.