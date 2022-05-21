NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Father Joseph Breen, possibly Nashville’s best-known Catholic priest, died Saturday after an extended illness. He was 87.

Father Breen celebrated the 60th anniversary of his ordination this past December.

The Nashville Catholic Diocese sent News 2 the following statement regarding his death:

“Let us pray for the repose of Fr. Breen’s soul and the comfort and consolation of his family.

“Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.”