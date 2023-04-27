The view from the seventh floor pool deck, where the Four Seasons Hotel will open a new French Riviera-inspired restaurant. (Four Seasons photo)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The newly-opened luxury hotel in downtown Nashville has announced a new offering for those looking for a French Rivera-inspired dining experience.

Riviére, the hotel’s rooftop restaurant and bar, will open to the public on May 19, the hotel announced. Inspired by the sights, sounds and flavors of the French Riviera, the restaurant will offer a “fresh, modern menu in a convivial atmosphere on the hotel’s seventh-floor pool deck.”

Diners will enjoy riverfront and city views enhanced with “colorful, vibrant dishes, refreshing hand-crafted cocktails and juices, and intuitive Four Season service.”

“Bringing the South of France to the American South, Riviére will be a must-visit destination for hotel guests and locals alike looking for an unforgettable al fresco dining experience in the heart of downtown Nashville,” said Four Seasons Hotel Nashville General Manager Richard Poskanzer. “Guests can expect inventive flavours, playful cocktails, and exceptional service that are markers of the Four Seasons brand, all set against a breathtaking backdrop of downtown and riverfront views.”

Developed by Chef Patrick Hodge, the menu will be filled with French-forward flavors with a modern Southern twist, including shareable plates and entrées, elevated cocktails, and a pommes frites bar that will give guests their choice of four flavors of lavish toppings, such as prosciutto and caviar or Nashville hot sauce with bacon jam.

“We wanted the menu of Riviére to be as lively and imaginative as the environment,” Hodge said. “The drinks and dishes have all of those bright flavours and pops of colour that the French Riviera is known for, but with Southern touches woven throughout. It’s the food and cocktails you crave on a sunny day when you’re lounging by the pool or celebrating with your friends.”

As for ambiance, a Music City hotel will also have plenty of music to accompany guests’ dining experience, including French pop music throughout the day and a mix of live acoustic performances and weekend DJ residencies.

A signature of Four Seasons, complimentary amenities will be offered to guests of Riviére and the pool deck hourly. Guests will be treated to an array of delightful surprises throughout the day, including fresh juice shots, frozen fruit, sunglass cleaning, Evian misters, French fans, and mini cocktails and mocktails.

“When guests join us at Riviére, we want them to be transported to the luxury, sophistication, and liveliness of the French Riviera, but with the intuitive service that is the hallmark of the Four Seasons brand,” said Food and Beverage Director Alex Hernandez. “This isn’t your typical rooftop bar. Every detail — from the cocktail list to the dishes to the amenities — was thoughtfully designed to create something truly special for our guests and neighbours. We can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”

The restaurant will operate from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Special lounge chairs on the pool deck will be reserved for hotel guests and Four Seasons residents, with the restaurant and bar accessible to the public starting May 19. Advanced reservations are highly recommended.

For more information on the restaurant and bar, or any other Four Seasons experiences, click here.