NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Plenty of Easter egg events and bunny-related activities are taking place around the region this weekend, but a very unique one happened in Nashville Saturday.

The Catio Cat Lounge hosted two rounds of egg hunts for both children and adults on Saturday, April 8, featuring cats of all ages, colors, and sizes.

By the time the egg-citing event ended, four felines found new homes, according to the nonprofit.

This was the first year for the fundraiser, but organizers told News 2 they plan to do it again next year.

The Catio, which is located along Music Valley Drive, works with agencies to foster and adopt kittens and cats into loving homes.

