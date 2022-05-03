TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — Four missing juveniles have been located in Nashville after they were reported missing from Mississippi Sunday night.

According to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, the four juveniles went missing around 11 p.m. and were last in their home on Cedar Ridge Cove.

Tunica County Sheriff’s Office listed the juveniles’ names and ages as:

Rayan Ali Ahmed Abbas, 9

Miqdad Ali Ahmed Abbas, 11

Nawaf Muneef Dafalla, 13

Hakm Muneef Dafalla, 16

(L-R) Nawaf Muneef Dafalla (5’1, 95 lbs) and Hakm Muneef Dafalla (5’3, 120 lbs)

(L-R) Rayan Ali Ahmed Abbas (4’6, 81 lbs) and Miqdad Ali Ahmed Abbas (4’9, 88 lbs)

Officers said the juveniles may have been traveling in a gray Nissan Altima with a MS license tag.

The four juveniles were located after Metro police conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 65 in Nashville. According to the Tunica Sheriff’s Office, all four juveniles were found in the vehicle and were taken to the Nashville Juvenile Detention Center to await their parents’ arrival.