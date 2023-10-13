NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Downtown Nashville will be busy this weekend as the Formula 1 Red Bull Showrun is underway. There will be road closures across Lower Broadway.

Friday, October 13

Formula1 Nashville road closures: Friday 10-13-23

On Friday, Broadway is reduced to one lane of travel in both directions from Rep. John Lewis Way to 1st Ave South through 12 AM Saturday.

Saturday, October 14

Formula1 Nashville road closures: Saturday 10-14-23

On Saturday, there will be a lot of road closures across Downtown Nashville.

  • Broadway from 6th Ave to 1st Ave lane closure in both directions.
  • 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Avenues & Rep John Lewis Way from Commerce Street to Demonbreun Street.

The roads above will be closed all day, with a full closure of Broadway from 12 PM – 3 PM for the Red Bull Showrun. After the Showrun is finished, pedestrian traffic reopens.

