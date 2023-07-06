NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Oracle Red Bull Racing announced Thursday that reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo will go down Lower Broadway in the team’s Formula 1 racing car on October 14.

The event will be free and open to the public and will happen on a temporary track between 1st and 5th Avenue.

The event is scheduled from 12 p.m. -2 p.m. and road closures will begin on Wednesday, October 11, according to the team’s website.

“I’m going to be visiting Nashville once again, and this time is very special,” said Ricciardo in a written statement. “I’ll be going up and down Lower Broadway on October 14 in an F1 car and it’s going to be awesome. Come out and enjoy the Showrun, and maybe we’ll go out and do a little dance afterward.”