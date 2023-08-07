NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police arrested a former Amazon driver accused of stealing a delivery truck full of merchandise.

According to a police affidavit, Sylvester E. Connors Jr. used to work at the Amazon facility on Myatt Drive.

Police say on May 8, the former employee disappeared with a truck full of merchandise scheduled to be delivered to customers.

According to the affidavit, Amazon officials were able to track the truck to a liquor store parking lot on Dickerson Pike in Nashville. While the truck was recovered, the arrest document indicated that Connors, the 81 packages in the truck, and a company cell phone were gone.

On Monday morning, some three months after the truck was found on Dickerson Pike, the former Amazon delivery driver was arrested at a Dickerson Road apartment complex about a mile from the liquor store.

It’s not yet clear if the 81 missing packages and company cell phone have also been recovered.

Connors Jr. is currently in the metro jail. His bond is $7,500. He is currently charged with theft over $2,500 dollars

A check of Connors’ Metro criminal history shows only a 2011 arrest for aggravated assault.