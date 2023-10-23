NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One year after being charged with a DUI and resisting arrest, former State Rep. Jeremy Durham has been indicted for misdemeanor and felony charges for the incident.

The former state representative was bound over for driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se, reckless endangerment with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Both the reckless endangerment and the aggravated assault charges are felonies in the state of Tennessee. The matter now goes to criminal court.

In October 2022, Durham was arrested following a crash in downtown Nashville. Officers made contact with Durham at the scene, where court documents state he was slurring his speech, unsteady on his feet and had dilated pupils. Durham reportedly tried to talk away from the scene, at which point he was detained despite resisting being handcuffed.

While searching Durham, officers reportedly found a green metal grinder with marijuana residue inside. An affidavit at the time of this arrest states while Durham was in a Metro patrol car, an officer could also smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Durham’s breath.

The former lawmaker then declined to take a field sobriety test, repeatedly saying “lawyer” to the officers. He was brought to the Metro Jail before being released on bond after about five hours.

The former state representative was removed from office in 2016 in a vote of 70-2 after an investigation determined that he had inappropriate sexual contact with at least 22 women while he was a lawmaker.