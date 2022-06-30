NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The finding of a 1955 warrant in the case of Emmett Till’s death has brought hope of potential justice in his death.

According to the Associated Press, on Wednesday, a warrant for Carolyn Bryant Donham, listed as Mrs. Roy Bryant on the document, was found in a Leflore County Courthouse.

Donham is accused of kidnapping Till. She was married to one of the two suspects that was acquitted in Till’s death.

Many people in Nashville still remember this ugly time in American history.

“I was terrified when Emmett Till was abducted and brutally tortured and killed,” said past Nashville Branch of the NAACP President Ludye Wallace.

Wallace was 15 at the time of Till’s death. He was living in Alabama and said people were very fearful of something like that happening to them. Hearing that this unexecuted warrant was found made Wallace have some hope that justice will finally happen.

The image of Emmett Till’s tormented body still haunts the minds of people, who lived during this era.

“This was during the time when we had colored signs and were separated,” Wallace said. “Now, we have many people of color in positions that can make a difference.”

News 2 spoke with Wallace in front of Nashville’s A.A. Birch building — a courthouse that is dedicated to Tennessee State Chief Justice Adolpho A. Birch, Jr. He was the first African-American to serve as Chief Justice.

Wallace said this is a reminder of how far the country has come for equal rights and justice.