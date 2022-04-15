ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a former household name in Nashville broadcasting.

Hudley Crockett, of Rockvale, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, April 13. He was 89.

Crockett grew up in Middle Tennessee and attended Austin Peay State University and the Tennessee School of Broadcasting before beginning his broadcasting career.

He worked at radio stations in the surrounding states before returning to Nashville in 1956 as the sports director of WSIX Radio and Television (now WKRN).

In 1961, he moved to the television news director role at WSIX, broadcasting the 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts. He also served as a regional correspondent for ABC, carrying out special assignments in Latin America and Europe.

Crockett went on to have a successful political career, serving in Governor Buford Ellington’s cabinet before being appointed to the Federal State Telecommunications Advisory Commission by President Lyndon Johnson.

After retiring, Crockett and his wife split time between Nashville and their Rutherford County farm.

Crockett was elected to the Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame in 2016.

He is survived by his six children, 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

