NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Metro Nashville Public Schools teacher was arrested Thursday on a grand jury indictment.

Nicholas Keel, 31, a former teacher at Oliver Middle School, was charged with sexual battery by an authority figure for allegedly fondling a 13-year-old male student.

According to a release from Metro Nashville Police, Keel is alleged to have gone to the victim’s home on Labor Day 2021 in order to give the 13-year-old a gift he had purchased on a trip when the assault occurred.

The release goes on to state that Keel and the victim had also exchanged text messages of a sexual nature.

The school system placed Keel on administrative leave in September 2021 and recommended for termination.

He is free on $25,000 bond.