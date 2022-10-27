NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The former Metro police officer who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a Black man in June 2018 has been released from jail.

Andrew Delke took a plea deal in July of 2021 after he was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the death of 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick during a chase in North Nashville. Delke was initially charged with first-degree murder.

Delke walked out the criminal justice center Thursday morning and got into a waiting SUV.

Click here for complete coverage of the death of Daniel Hambrick

Delke was sentenced to three years in jail and including his previous credits, he was expected to be released in January 2023. He served the entirety of his sentence in the criminal justice center and was never moved to the Davidson County jail.

During the plea deal, Delke admitted he was responsible for taking Hambrick’s life from his family and not a day goes by without him thinking about those actions. In the courtroom, an attorney for Hambrick’s family read a statement, urging the judge to reject the plea deal, which is when things began to unravel.

Vickie Hambrick, Daniel Hambrick’s mother, screamed at Delke and said she hated him. She lunged at District Attorney Glenn Funk and everyone was escorted out of the courtroom.

“If it was my son, if the table was turned, y’all would have gave him life in prison without parole and without no hearing, no bail or anything. Y’all would have thrown away the key on a Black man and I don’t think that’s fair at all,” said Vickie Hambrick.