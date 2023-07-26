NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Adding nine holes to Ted Rhodes Golf Course was District 20 Councilman George Darden’s goal, but instead, a joke to build a UFO landing pad went global.

“After dad did what he had to do with that issue, it really diverted attention back to the Ted Rhodes Golf Course at the time,” the now-former councilman’s son, George Darden II, said.

Back in 1989, Ted Rhodes Golf Course was a key for minority recreation, but the Metro Council struck George Darden’s expansion idea down, so he decided to advocate for something out of the ordinary.

“My dad said, ‘Well if you’re going to build anything, let’s build a UFO landing pad there,’ as a joke. He had worked with a guy who had seen UFOs in the past, and he said this would be a good thing to build out there,” George Darden II explained. “Well, the floodgates opened, the press got wind of it, they said, ‘Are you really serious about this?’ He said, ‘You’re darn right I am.'”

The bill went nowhere in the Metro Council, but it did bring awareness to disparities in how North Nashville was treated. In addition, George Darden received worldwide fame from the UFO community because people thought he was serious.

“I think the multitude of calls he got from overseas, countries like Germany, places like Africa, it lent credence to something was possibly happening in the atmosphere that we weren’t aware of,” George Darden II said.

Since 1974, the National UFO Reporting Center has collected data on UFO sightings across the country. Here in Tennessee, there have been thousands of UFO sightings, with the latest reported in Franklin, Nashville, and Antioch.