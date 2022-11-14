NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former teacher at a Nashville high school has been indicted on four counts of solicitation statutory rape charges.

Court records provided by the Davidson County Criminal Court show that 32-year-old Travis Boyd Prince, a former teacher at John Overton High School, was indicted by a grand jury on four counts of statutory rape.

In a statement, Metro Nashville Public Schools said they were made aware of the allegations earlier this year and Boyd has since resigned.

“The school was made aware of allegations of impropriety during the police investigation in late July, at which point the employee resigned,” said a spokesperson for MNPS. “The former student involved had moved and had not attended Overton for more than a year. The investigation indicated there was no communication about the incident from the student or any other party to the school.”

Boyd worked as a MNPS employee from July 31, 2014, and resigned on July 28, 2022.

No other information was immediately released.