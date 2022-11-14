NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The band that brought us “Hot Blooded,” “Juke Box Hero” and “I Want To Know What Love Is” will be making a stop in Nashville next year during its farewell tour, the band announced Monday morning.

The tour will kick off in Atlanta on July 6, 2023, and come to Ascend Amphitheater five days later on July 11, 2023. The entire tour includes more than 30 stops in cities including Indianapolis, Dallas, Denver and more.

“Many years ago, I wrote a song called ‘Feels Like The First Time,’ and today we are launching one last worldwide tour,” said leader and founder Mick Jones. “We will be presenting a show that I know will have the same enthusiasm as our very first appearances. The tour will start this summer in America and we hope to get to every place that we have played over the last several years. While I’m sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere.”

The first leg of the U.S. tour will see the band joined by LOVERBOY, another ’80s hit-maker with tracks “Working for the Weekend” and “Turn Me Loose.”

Tickets go on sale Nov. 18 through Live Nation.