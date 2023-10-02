NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department and Nashville Fire Department are teaming up this month to provide hot meals for families.

Both agencies are working with the Office of Family Safety for the “Feeding Hope Food Drive.” The Office of Family Safety says the food drive aims to provide meals to Davidson County residents impacted by domestic violence.

“Each year we serve thousands of victims of interpersonal violence and while we provide a number of resources to our clients, including counseling, we also want to support them with their food and necessities,” said Diane Lance, the Director of Metro Office of Family Safety.

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said he’s experienced how these type of events can spark hope and help victims.

“Domestic violence is one of the most unreported crimes and is one of the most dangerous calls an officer can answer,” said Chief John Drake. “As a former commander of our domestic violence division, I know first-hand how care and concern from our community can instill hope in victims.”

To make things simple, the office divided four easy meal ideas into different food bags. Each themed food bag features different ingredients for each meal which includes ingredients for taco night, game day, Italian night and American night. See which items to purchase here.

Those interested in helping can also donate their own individual items. According to the Office of Family Safety, some of the most needed items are rice, feminine hygiene products, canned goods and snack items.

Nashville Fire Chief William Swann said the food drive those who participate will help will provide comfort and strengthen families who are enduring hard times.

“Help us help those who are most affected by family violence this October 2nd through the 23rd by donating these food items,” said Nashville Fire Chief Swann.

Items can be dropped off at the Metro Police headquarters located on Murfreesboro Pike or several fire stations across Davidson County. To see a list of drop-off locations, click here.